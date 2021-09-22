Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $120.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $119.09 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $694.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 38.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

