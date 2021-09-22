Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.