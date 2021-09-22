Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.60 EPS

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 9,493,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.