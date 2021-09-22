Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 9,493,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

