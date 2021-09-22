Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.21.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.47. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,553. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

