Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ VC opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

