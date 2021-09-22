Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Hold

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 5,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $940,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

