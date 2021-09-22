Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

