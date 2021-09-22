Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

COOP stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

