Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Buy

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

GLPI opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 82.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,077,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.