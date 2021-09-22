Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to “Hold”

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,366,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth about $10,237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

