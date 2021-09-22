Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $29,272.62 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $29,272.62 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00619420 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

