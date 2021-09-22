Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 4.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36. 4,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 295,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $495,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

