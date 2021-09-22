Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.91% of Goosehead Insurance worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

GSHD traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $154.34. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,892. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock worth $39,218,926. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

