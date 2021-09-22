Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,805,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,999 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $224,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

