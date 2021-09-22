Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 925 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $315.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

