Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,951. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.