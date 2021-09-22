Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.25. 101,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

