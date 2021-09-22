Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 32,019 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $82,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $298.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

