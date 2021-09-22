Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 35,120 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $278.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,713. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,505 shares of company stock worth $70,936,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

