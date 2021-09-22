Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 69,073 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69,073 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $138,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $20.22 on Wednesday, hitting $593.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,076. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

