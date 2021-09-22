Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 52,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,152,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $31,629,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $30,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

