Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $706.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. 63,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,007. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

