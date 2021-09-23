$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $6,486,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,580. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

