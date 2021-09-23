$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.94 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

