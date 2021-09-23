-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

CENTA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,777. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

