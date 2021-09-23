$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVOP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 287,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

