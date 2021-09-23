-$0.26 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 201,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $450.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

