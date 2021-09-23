-$0.27 EPS Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,989. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

