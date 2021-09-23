-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,874. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

