$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,076. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.18.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.