$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

