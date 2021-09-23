$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. UDR posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

UDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

