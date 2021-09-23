$0.57 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.49. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

