$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,449,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 1,197,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

