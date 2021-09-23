$1.12 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $69.98. 107,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,221. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

