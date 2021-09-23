$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

KBH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in KB Home by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

