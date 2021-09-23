$116.20 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $116.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.60 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. 6,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $633.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

