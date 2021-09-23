$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.16 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of EDAP stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Friday. 25,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.