121,935 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,502,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

