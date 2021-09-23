$128.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

