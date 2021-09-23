14,948 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

