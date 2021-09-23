1,624 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of South State by 22.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of South State by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

