17,100 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.