1,811 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.