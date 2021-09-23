$187.60 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce $187.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Unifi has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $392.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

