$192.92 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $192.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.08 million. Semtech posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $27,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

