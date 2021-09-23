$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.20 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,079,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Masco by 8.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 1,842,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,441. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

