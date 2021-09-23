$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

MHK opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

