20,805 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $492,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

