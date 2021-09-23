21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 3.5%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 20,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,076,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

